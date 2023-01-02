MANILA -- For Kylie Verzosa, her relationship with Jake Cuenca did not "fail."

The beauty queen-turned-actress made the statement in an interview with Boy Abunda, which was uploaded on YouTube over the weekend.

She said she would rather call it a "good" relationship that ended, pointing out that they both became better persons because of it.

"I wouldn't want to call it na it didn't work out... maybe it ended," she said. "I hear from people na it's a failed relationship, or maybe it didn't work out, pero 'di ko po siya kino-consider na ganoon."

"We both helped each other in the relationship, we both benefited form the relationship," the Miss International 2016 titleholder stressed. "I think it was a good relationship and we learned from it. We became better people."

"I believe that who we are today is a contribution of that relationship."

According to Verzosa, her relationship with Cuenca ended after "a long process." Not giving details, she said they "both came to terms with it eventually."

She went on to admit that she does not know exactly what led to their breakup, and would prefer to keep things that way.

"I want to keep our relationship in the past, and what we had was, I believe, beautiful... I don't want to tarnish anyone's name, and I don't want to destroy it. But it would be something between just the two of us," she explained.

And despite their split, Verzosa has nothing but good words for her ex-boyfriend.

"He is such a good person... A great actor," she said. "A lot of things I know now are because of him, and I owe him a lot."

When asked if she is ready for another relationship, Verzosa replied: "I'm not ready for it. Maybe not in a few months, maybe not in a year. Eventually."

