MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey may physically be miles away from each other but their hearts were not apart as they rang in the New Year.

The couple separately welcomed 2022 while also celebrating their second year as boyfriend and girlfriend.

On Instagram, Wurtzbach and Jauncey shared a video that gives their followers a glimpse of their travels and adventures together in the past year.

“Can’t take my eyes (and ears, and nose, and mind) off you. Happy Anniversary, my love,” the former Miss Universe wrote in the caption.

Responding to Wurtzbach, Jauncey said: “I love you baby. Happy anniversary! We have a long and happy future ahead.”

The couple confirmed their romance in style, appearing on the June 2020 cover of Tatler Philippines, with the text "Modern Love."

Wurtzbach and Jauncey's ties first became the subject of rumors in January 2020, when their followers noticed similarities in their posts, and drew conclusions that they welcomed the New Year together in Bali.