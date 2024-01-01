Some families visit parks instead of malls on first day of 2024

Pinoys spend New Year's Day at Luneta. Jekki Pascual , ABS-CBN News

Rizal Park in Manila is among the most visited parks in the country every first day of the year and 2024 was no exception with the National Parks Development Committee expecting to surpass the 109,000 visitors recorded on December 31, 2023.

Engr. Rain Regalario, Park Operations Superintendent II of NPDC, said usually the first day of the year attracts more visitors especially at night. Aside from January 1 being a holiday, many people who welcomed the new year at home want to celebrate it again at the Rizal Park Luneta on New Year’s Day.

The Din family from Quezon City wore shirts with the same color -- peach fuzz, which is the Pantone Color of 2024. Lawrence Din, a barber, and his wife May said they skipped work today to be with their family and to enjoy the park. They said they prefer the park over malls to avoid unnecessary expenses.

When asked for their aspirations for 2024, they said it is a better year for them and the country.

“Sa bansa natin, paghilom, maging maayos ang 2024,” said Din.

Meanwhile, the De Asis family brought leftover food from their New Year celebration to Rizal Park to also save money. The family shared homemade food including leche flan and other desserts.

Sari-sari store seller Maricel and her husband, who is a bus driver, said they hope 2024 will be good for their family’s health.

“Healthy, walang magkasakit, masaya po sila,” said Maricel.

With the influx of visitors, the NPDC has added more staff this holiday season.

The official also reminded the public that alcoholic drinks and smoking are not allowed. Park goers are also urged to throw their trash in garbage bins.

Rizal Park opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. daily.