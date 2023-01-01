If you are the type who believes in feng shui and Chinese astrologers, then read on and find out what you can do to make your 2023 luckier.



From colors, signs, what businesses to engage in this year to how to improve your love life whether married or single, feng shui expert and Chinese astrologer Hanz Cua have some advise.



LUCKY COLOR



If fashionistas say that the color of 2023 is magenta, for Cua the lucky color is blue.



"Based sa computation ng lucky element sa Chinese astrology chart… ay color blue. Mahina ang water element so ang pagsusuot ng blue... sa chart natin para ma-attract natin ang good luck, kailangan natin ma-enhance ang element na mahina para magkaroon ng balance," Cua said.



"Little touches" of blue may be used not only in clothing but in household items.



"Huwag i-overdo ang water element, especially if your lucky element is not water. A little of the blue color, pwedeng ang curtains natin blue, pillow sa sala, punda o pillow case.. might enhance good luck and good fortune natin. 'Di naman kailangan araw-araw nakasuot ka ng blue," he said.



Aside from blue, the other lucky colors for 2023 according to Cua are black and purple since they are "under the water element."



The year 2023 may also be the time for those who like jewelry to wear them more often as Cua said the secondary lucky colors for the year are the metallic.



"White, gold, silver or gray. Sa Chinese astrology… the metal produces water, 'pag nalusaw ang bakal it produces water. Magsuot tayo ng mga alahas natin gawa sa stainless, copper, gold, white gold ay swerteng element. So ilabas na ang mga alahas natin," Cua advised.



LUCKY BUSINESSES



For those planning to set up their own businesses this year, based on his computations, businesses that are considered lucky this year are those which involve fire, which means business involving food, restaurants, technology, social media, among others.



"Video vlogging, patok pa rin. May kinalaman pa rin sa electric power, energy sources ay also patok na negosyo sa 2023. Ang medyo risky o hindi patok na nagfa-fall under,' yung crypto-trading. Kung hindi ka po experto, posibleng masunog pera mo," Cua said.



Businesses involving water are also lucky.



"Travel and tours posibleng mag-blossom. Year of the Water Rabbit po, posibleng tumalon talon ang rabbit at maraming travel…. transportation, mga courrier, padala," Cua said.



Other businesses expected to be lucky in 2023 according to thefFeng shui master are those involving metal resources or raw materials, as well as agriculture business.



LUCKY SIGNS AND LUCK IN LOVE



There are five lucky signs this year: those born in the years of the dog, goat, pig, horse and rat, according to Cua.



"Ang sign ng Year of the Dog, sila po ang pinaka-maswerte dahil best friend po ng dog ang water rabbit. Nasa kanya ang pinaka malaking opportunity star. Ang Year of the Goat, number 2 po sa pinaka-maswerte, nasa kanila ang victory star. Ang Year of the Pig is one of the allies also, maraming opportunity na uupo sa chart niya. Successful din po this year ang Year of the Horse and Year of the Rat," Cua said.



To boost chances in love, Cua said 2023 is the best year to have a baby or get married for those born under the pig, goat and sheep signs.



Those who want to meet their life partners -- male or female -- ought to wear "pink underwear," and light 4 pink candles in the middle of their bedroom.



"Sa mga single magsuot kayo ng pink underwear, makakatulong sa inyo ang pagtirik ng 4 na pink na kandila sa gitna, sa center ng inyong bedroom every Friday, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make your wish, ingat tayo ha. Huwag ninyong susunugin ang kwarto ninyo. Wish ninyo kung sino ang gusto ninyong maging jowa, partner na gusto ninyong magayuma at 'di na makuha ng iba," Cua said.



Apart from pink candles, luck in love can also be boosted with pink crystals or rose quartz.



This is applicable to single men.



"Magsuot ka ng pink underwear, lagyan mo ng picture ng rabbit, huwag lang po kung Year of the Rooster ka. Picture of rabbit is a picture of playboy, of charisma. Para maraming babae ang mahumaling," Cua said.



For married couples who want to strengthen their union, Cua advised that instead of pink, they should wear red underwear, and place two rabbit lucky charms east of their bedroom.



"Red underwear ay ma-e-enhance ang pag-ibig ng mag-asawa. Sa bedsheet pwede kayong gumamit ng kulay pula, bed cover. Pwede sa bedroom maglagay ng rabbit sa east, dalawang partner ng rabbit. Posibleng ma-enhance, mas maging blissful ang mag-asawa," Cua said.

Cua stressed that people should not solely rely on feng shui and astrology for their future.



"Siyempre kailangan pa rin sipag, tiyaga, determinasyon, prayers pa rin. Ang kulay, ang feng shui ay pandagdag swerte," he said.



