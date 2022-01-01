New resort, casino to open in Cebu in 2022

Handout

A resort and casino facility is set to open in Cebu this year.

Dubbed Nustar, the property is the flagship project of Universal Hotels and Resorts, which is owned by the Gokongwei group.

It is located on Kawit Island, along the east coast of Cebu.

Aside from a casino, Nustar will also have three hotel towers and a four-level retail space with high-end brands, VIP cinemas, and a curated mix of global and regional dining concepts.

It will also have its own performing arts theater as well as exhibit halls, ballrooms, and a convention center for big events.

On top of these are Nustar's own water theme park and a viewing deck.

Frederick Go, president and CEO of Universal Hotels and Resorts, believes that Cebu "is set to take center stage in redefining luxury experiences throughout the region" with their project.