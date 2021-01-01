WATCH: Vice Ganda gives tour of his newly furnished 'valur'

MANILA — "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda on New Year's Day gave another tour of his new home, this time with most of its furnishing in place.

In his latest YouTube vlog, the comedian was joined by his close friends in touring his "valur," which has a postmodern touch with silver and gray motif, and noticeably with muted lighting.

Highlights include a P4-million life-sized Moooi horse lamp, and a wallpaper depicting the Brooklyn Bridge, complementing his high-end furniture and other works of local artists.

The tour featured the living room, an entertainment area, and the pool area.

The first in his house tour series, Vice Ganda said he will show other parts of his newly furnished home on his next video.

