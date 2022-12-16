Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Katauhan ni Valentina, natuklasan na ni Darna ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 16 2022 06:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Alam na ni Darna na ang kaibigan niyang si Regina ang babaeng ahas na si Valentina. Sa episode ng "Mars Ravelo's Darna" noong December 15, sa harap mismo ni Darna nagpalit ng anyo si Regina. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Darna Mars Ravelo's Darna Mars Ravelo Valentina Regina ahas snake Narda /entertainment/12/16/22/50-abs-cbn-singers-in-new-version-of-2022-christmas-id-song/business/12/16/22/marcos-approves-2023-2028-ph-development-plan/entertainment/12/16/22/bugoy-carino-family-enjoy-beach-vacation-in-zambales/news/12/16/22/philippines-protests-china-rocket-part-seizure/life/12/16/22/shaina-overwhelmed-by-early-expansion-of-business