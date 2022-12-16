Home  >  Entertainment

Katauhan ni Valentina, natuklasan na ni Darna

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2022 06:22 PM

Alam na ni Darna na ang kaibigan niyang si Regina ang babaeng ahas na si Valentina. Sa episode ng "Mars Ravelo's Darna" noong December 15, sa harap mismo ni Darna nagpalit ng anyo si Regina. 

