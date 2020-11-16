Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA DepEd, nag-sorry kay Angel Locsin matapos siya tawaging obese sa learning module ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2020 10:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Watch more in iWantTFC Humingi ng paumanhin ang Department of Education matapos kutyain sa isang learning module ang pangangatawan ng aktres na si Angel Locsin. Ayon sa DepEd, isang guro ang gumawa ng nasabing module at hindi ito dumaan sa pagsusuri ng ahensya. Gusto naman ni Angel na mag-sorry rin ang guro sa mga estudyante na makakabasa sa ginawa niyang module. Read More: multimedia video Angel Locsin obese body shaming DepEd Department of Education learning module module bullying /sports/11/17/20/nba-bucks-reportedly-acquire-holiday-from-pelicans/entertainment/11/17/20/arjo-atayde-plays-hero-doctor-in-new-episode-of-maalaala-mo-kaya/news/11/17/20/libreng-hatid-sa-bangka-alok-ng-calumpit-lgu-sa-gitna-ng-pagbaha/news/11/17/20/ex-up-chancellor-filipino-resilience-must-not-be-used-to-justify-inaction-in-disasters/entertainment/11/17/20/watch-new-dynamite-video-features-bts-with-fellow-big-hit-artists