Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

DepEd, nag-sorry kay Angel Locsin matapos siya tawaging obese sa learning module

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2020 10:11 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Humingi ng paumanhin ang Department of Education matapos kutyain sa isang learning module ang pangangatawan ng aktres na si Angel Locsin. Ayon sa DepEd, isang guro ang gumawa ng nasabing module at hindi ito dumaan sa pagsusuri ng ahensya. Gusto naman ni Angel na mag-sorry rin ang guro sa mga estudyante na makakabasa sa ginawa niyang module.

Read More:  multimedia video   Angel Locsin   obese   body shaming   DepEd   Department of Education   learning module   module   bullying  