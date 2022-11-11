Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Kylie Verzosa, bagong calendar girl

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2022 07:07 PM

May bagong milestone si Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa. Si Kylie kasi ang napili bilang bagong calendar girl ng isang kilalang brand ng rhum. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Kylie Verzosa   calendar   calendar girl   rhum   best actress  