Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Social media, tema ng "Magpasikat" performance nina Jhong, Kim, at Ion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2023 09:29 PM | Updated as of Nov 10 2023 09:37 PM

Sa social media sumentro ang "Magpasikat" performance nina Jhong, Kim, at Ion para sa 14th anniversary special ng "It's Showtime". Mensahe ng Team Jhong, maging responsable sana tayong lahat sa paggamit ng social media lalo't nakakaapekto ito sa buhay ng maraming tao. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Magpasikat   It's Showtime   Jhong Hilario   Kim Chiu   Ion Perez   cellphone   smartphone   social media   performance   anniversary   responsible  