Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Angel Locsin, umalma sa red-tagging

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2020 10:53 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Nagpahayag ng suporta si Angel Locsin kay Liza Soberano matapos balaan ang aktres tungkol sa ugnayan niya sa grupong Gabriela Youth.

Umalma rin si Angel sa hirit na ang kapatid niya ay miyembro umano ng NPA.

Read More:  Angel Locsin   Liza Soberano   Antonio Paralde Jr   NTF-ELCAC   National Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict   red-tagging   red-tag   red-tagged   NPA   New People's Army   Gabriela Youth   Gabriela  