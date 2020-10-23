Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Angel Locsin, umalma sa red-tagging ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 23 2020 10:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Watch more in iWantTFC Nagpahayag ng suporta si Angel Locsin kay Liza Soberano matapos balaan ang aktres tungkol sa ugnayan niya sa grupong Gabriela Youth. Umalma rin si Angel sa hirit na ang kapatid niya ay miyembro umano ng NPA. Read More: Angel Locsin Liza Soberano Antonio Paralde Jr NTF-ELCAC National Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict red-tagging red-tag red-tagged NPA New People's Army Gabriela Youth Gabriela /sports/10/24/20/nba-eyes-december-start-72-game-season-olympics-reports/news/10/24/20/ph-japan-seek-halt-in-provocations-in-disputed-s-china-sea/sports/10/24/20/olympic-chief-says-games-cannot-be-marketplace-of-demonstrations/sports/10/24/20/baseball-dodgers-bounce-back-to-take-2-1-world-series-lead/overseas/10/24/20/thailand-reports-1-more-local-coronavirus-infection