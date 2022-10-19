Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Mga ahas ni Valentina, nagpakilala na ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2022 08:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ipinakilala na sa Kapamilya series na "Mars Ravelo's Darna" ang limang ahas na tutulong kay Valentina para matalo niya si Darna. Ang mga ahas ay sina Varda, Corra, Berlie, Mhokie at Shontong. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: ahas Valentina Darna Narda Mars Ravelo's Darna Varda Corra Berlie Mhokie Shontong snake /life/10/19/22/ppo-performs-in-ormoc-for-citys-jubilee-celebration/video/entertainment/10/19/22/lany-handa-na-para-sa-5-concerts-sa-pilipinas/business/10/19/22/air-fares-to-go-down-in-nov-with-fuel-surcharge-cut/spotlight/10/19/22/student-slams-whitewashing-of-martial-law-era-in-class/sports/10/19/22/lacsina-confident-f2-will-find-rhythm-in-reinforced-conference