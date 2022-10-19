Home  >  Entertainment

Mga ahas ni Valentina, nagpakilala na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2022 08:21 PM

Ipinakilala na sa Kapamilya series na "Mars Ravelo's Darna" ang limang ahas na tutulong kay Valentina para matalo niya si Darna. Ang mga ahas ay sina Varda, Corra, Berlie, Mhokie at Shontong. 

