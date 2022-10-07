Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Regina meets Valentina

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2022 06:48 PM

Alam na ni Regina na siya ang babaeng ahas na si Valentina. Magbago kaya ang pakikitungo ni Regina sa mga taga Nueva Esperanza ngayong alam na niya ang totoo? 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Regina   Darna   Valentina   Mars Ravelo's Darna   babaeng ahas   ahas   snake  