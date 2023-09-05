Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Bugoy Cariño at EJ Laure, engaged na ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 05 2023 11:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Engaged na ang dating child actor na si Bugoy Cariño at ang volleyball player na si EJ Laure. Nangyari ang surprise proposal ni Bugoy kay EJ sa 21st birthday celebration ng aktor. Read More: Bugoy Cariño EJ Laure engagement engaged proposal wedding proposal volleyball player actor child actor /news/09/06/23/kasambahay-elvie-faces-off-with-alleged-abusive-employers/news/09/05/23/ineng-accelerates-to-exit-par-by-wednesday/news/09/05/23/pisay-budget-gets-cut-in-dosts-2024-budget/video/entertainment/09/05/23/ivana-panibagong-love-interest-ni-coco-sa-batang-quiapo/sports/09/05/23/valorant-team-secrets-dubstep-to-become-free-agent