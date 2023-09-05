Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Bugoy Cariño at EJ Laure, engaged na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 11:41 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Engaged na ang dating child actor na si Bugoy Cariño at ang volleyball player na si EJ Laure. Nangyari ang surprise proposal ni Bugoy kay EJ sa 21st birthday celebration ng aktor. 

Read More:  Bugoy Cariño   EJ Laure   engagement   engaged   proposal   wedding proposal   volleyball player   actor   child actor  