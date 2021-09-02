Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA LJ Reyes, kinumpirma ang hiwalayan nila ni Paolo Contis ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2021 08:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kinumpirma ng aktres na si LJ Reyes sa interview niya kay Boy Abunda na hiwalay na sila ng long-time partner niyang si Paolo Contis. Ayon kay LJ, hindi "mutual decision" ang kanilang paghihiwalay. Tinanong din siya ni Abunda kung may third-party ba na involved sa kanilang paghihiwalay. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: LJ Reyes Paolo Contis Boy Abunda hiwalay separated /business/09/03/21/gordon-sees-need-to-increase-foreign-direct-investments-in-ph/spotlight/09/03/21/duterte-wants-coa-to-audit-philippine-red-cross/news/09/03/21/senate-foreign-relations-committee-oks-arms-trade-treaty/news/09/03/21/duterte-accuses-gordon-of-using-red-cross-for-his-political-career/classified-odd/09/03/21/kapre-nagbasag-umano-ng-mga-gamit-sa-bahay-sa-aklan