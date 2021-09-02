Home  >  Entertainment

LJ Reyes, kinumpirma ang hiwalayan nila ni Paolo Contis

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2021 08:07 PM

Kinumpirma ng aktres na si LJ Reyes sa interview niya kay Boy Abunda na hiwalay na sila ng long-time partner niyang si Paolo Contis. Ayon kay LJ, hindi "mutual decision" ang kanilang paghihiwalay. Tinanong din siya ni Abunda kung may third-party ba na involved sa kanilang paghihiwalay. 

