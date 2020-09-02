Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Dating PBB housemate na si Ylona Garcia, may bagong trabaho sa Australia ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2020 07:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Ibinahagi sa social media ng Kapamilya teen star na si Ylona Garcia na nagtatrabaho siya ngayon sa isang fast food restaurant sa Australia. Sa Australia isinilang at lumaki si Ylona, bago siya naging teen housemate sa Pinoy Big Brother noong 2015. Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv Read More: Ylona Garcia fast food restaurant job trabaho work PBB Pinoy Big Brother