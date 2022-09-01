Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Attorney Vice Ganda?! ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2022 09:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Nag-viral ang host ng "It's Showtime" na si Vice Ganda matapos niyang i-recite ang preamble at ilang bahagi ng 1987 Philippine Constitution sa "Miss Q&A" segment ng programa. Read More: Vice Ganda preamble Constitution 1987 Constitution Miss Q&A attorney abogado political science /video/news/09/01/22/cebu-city-mayor-stands-by-order-to-ease-face-mask-rules/news/09/01/22/super-typhoon-henry-slowing-down-east-of-batanes/video/news/09/01/22/vic-rodriguez-to-skip-senate-probe-on-sugar-importation/video/business/09/01/22/psei-nearly-the-same-at-start-of-september/video/news/09/01/22/northern-ph-areas-preparing-for-super-typhoon-henry