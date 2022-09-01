Home  >  Entertainment

Attorney Vice Ganda?!

Posted at Sep 01 2022 09:45 PM

Nag-viral ang host ng "It's Showtime" na si Vice Ganda matapos niyang i-recite ang preamble at ilang bahagi ng 1987 Philippine Constitution sa "Miss Q&A" segment ng programa. 

