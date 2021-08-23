Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Gerald Anderson, si Julia na ang 'the one' ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 23 2021 10:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more on iWantTFC She's the one", ito ang sagot ni Gerald Anderson sa tanong na si Julia Barretto na ba ang babaeng pakakasalan niya. Inamin din ni Gerald na umaasa siyang mapapatawad siya ng ex-girlfriend niyang si Bea Alonzo. Read More: Gerald Anderson Julia Barretto Bea Alonzo Boy Abunda Init sa Magdamag the one /video/news/08/24/21/ph-logs-highest-ever-daily-covid-19-cases-at-18332/video/news/08/23/21/proposed-p5024-t-2022-budget-submitted-to-congress/entertainment/08/23/21/taylor-swift-joins-tiktok-posts-first-video/entertainment/08/23/21/manila-luzons-drag-den-to-stream-on-wetv/news/08/23/21/hontiveros-questions-dutertes-support-for-duque