Gerald Anderson, si Julia na ang 'the one'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2021 10:57 PM

She's the one", ito ang sagot ni Gerald Anderson sa tanong na si Julia Barretto na ba ang babaeng pakakasalan niya. Inamin din ni Gerald na umaasa siyang mapapatawad siya ng ex-girlfriend niyang si Bea Alonzo. 

