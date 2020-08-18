Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Korean Drama, subject na sa UP Diliman ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2020 08:20 PM | Updated as of Aug 19 2020 12:05 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Puwede mo nang i-level up ang pagiging K-drama fan mo! Ino-offer na kasi sa College of Mass Communication ng University of the Philippines Diliman ang subject na “BC 196: Analysis of Korean Drama”. Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv Read More: Korean Drama K-drama UP Diliman University of the Philippines UP NXT multimedia video multimedia