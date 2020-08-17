Home  >  Entertainment

The Voice Teens Season 2, apat ang grand winner

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 09:25 PM

Apat na teen singers ang tinanghal na grand champion sa pagtatapos ng second season ng The Voice Teens. Sila ay sina Heart Salvador ng Kamp Kawayan, Cydel Gabutero ng FamiLea, Isang Manlapaz ng Team Apl at Kendra Aguirre ng Team Sarah. Ito ang unang beses na nagkaroon ng apat na grand winners sa programa. 

