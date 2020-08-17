Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA The Voice Teens Season 2, apat ang grand winner ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2020 09:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Apat na teen singers ang tinanghal na grand champion sa pagtatapos ng second season ng The Voice Teens. Sila ay sina Heart Salvador ng Kamp Kawayan, Cydel Gabutero ng FamiLea, Isang Manlapaz ng Team Apl at Kendra Aguirre ng Team Sarah. Ito ang unang beses na nagkaroon ng apat na grand winners sa programa. Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv Read More: The Voice Teens grand winner Heart Salvador Cydel Gabutero Isang Manlapaz Kendra Aguirre The Voice of the Philippines The Voice Teens Season 2