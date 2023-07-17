Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Sunshine Cruz, ikinuwento kung bakit nakipaghiwalay kay Macky Mathay ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 17 2023 06:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Ikinuwento ni Sunshine Cruz sa vlog ni Karen Davila kung bakit nakipaghiwalay siya sa boyfriend niyang si Macky Mathay. Read More: Macky Mathay Sunshine Cruz hiwalay breakup vlog /news/07/17/23/hontiveros-backs-zubiris-wage-hike-bill-appeals-for-sogie-bill-hearing/business/07/17/23/san-miguel-mpic-confirm-collaboration-in-new-toll-road/news/07/17/23/dswd-says-food-stamp-card-cannot-be-misused-loaned/sports/07/17/23/how-to-watch-filipinas-world-cup-matches-in-ph/news/07/17/23/ph-us-aircraft-conduct-drills-over-visayas-mindanao