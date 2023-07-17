Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Sunshine Cruz, ikinuwento kung bakit nakipaghiwalay kay Macky Mathay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2023 06:45 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ikinuwento ni Sunshine Cruz sa vlog ni Karen Davila kung bakit nakipaghiwalay siya sa boyfriend niyang si Macky Mathay. 

Read More:  Macky Mathay   Sunshine Cruz   hiwalay   breakup   vlog  