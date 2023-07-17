Home  >  Entertainment

Julie Anne San Jose, bumisita sa "It's Showtime"

Posted at Jul 17 2023 06:31 PM

Special guest ang Kapuso star na si Julie Anne San Jose sa 'It's Showtime' noong July 17. First time ito ni Julie Anne na mag-guest sa Kapamilya noontime show na napapanood din sa GTV Channel. 

