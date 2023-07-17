Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Julie Anne San Jose, bumisita sa "It's Showtime" ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 17 2023 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Special guest ang Kapuso star na si Julie Anne San Jose sa 'It's Showtime' noong July 17. First time ito ni Julie Anne na mag-guest sa Kapamilya noontime show na napapanood din sa GTV Channel. Read More: Julie Anne San Jose It's Showtime /spotlight/07/17/23/cbcp-settles-our-father-posture-debate/news/07/17/23/phs-new-slogan-gets-mixed-reactions-from-senators/life/07/17/23/keep-experimenting-cobonpue-tells-aspiring-designers/entertainment/07/17/23/concert-review-apo-50-years-is-nostalgic-emotional-and-for-ages/news/07/17/23/paul-soriano-out-rtvm-to-handle-sona-broadcast-says-house-official