Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Coldplay, magpe-perform sa 'ASAP Natin 'To'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2021 08:09 PM

Muling masasaksihan ng Pinoy fans ang British rock na Coldplay. Mapapanood ang performance ng grupo ngayong July 11 sa "ASAP Natin 'To". 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  NXT   NXT DAILY   ASAP Natin To   Coldplay  