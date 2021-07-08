Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Coldplay, magpe-perform sa 'ASAP Natin 'To' ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 08 2021 08:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Muling masasaksihan ng Pinoy fans ang British rock na Coldplay. Mapapanood ang performance ng grupo ngayong July 11 sa "ASAP Natin 'To". Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: NXT NXT DAILY ASAP Natin To Coldplay /business/07/08/21/world-stocks-slide-as-inflation-worries-mount/entertainment/07/08/21/living-with-grief-why-boy-abunda-now-prays-for-the-pain-to-stay/business/07/08/21/in-car-dining-alok-ng-isang-restaurant-sa-bacolod-city/business/07/08/21/us-index-publishers-to-remove-more-china-stocks-after-biden-order/news/07/08/21/14-anyos-na-namatay-sa-c-130-crash-pangarap-sanang-maging-sundalo