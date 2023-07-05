Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Paalam, Mario Dumaual

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2023 08:38 PM

Pumanaw na ang beteranong ABS-CBN entertainment reporter na si Mario Dumaual. Bago ito, ilang linggo na nanatili sa ospital si Dumaual matapos magka-heart attack. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Mario Dumaual   journalist   entertainment   reporter   obit   death   heart attack   obituary  