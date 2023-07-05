Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Paalam, Mario Dumaual ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 05 2023 08:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pumanaw na ang beteranong ABS-CBN entertainment reporter na si Mario Dumaual. Bago ito, ilang linggo na nanatili sa ospital si Dumaual matapos magka-heart attack. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Mario Dumaual journalist entertainment reporter obit death heart attack obituary /video/business/07/05/23/dot-gagamitin-pa-rin-ang-love-the-philippines/video/news/07/05/23/jad-dera-aminadong-ilang-beses-naglabas-pasok-sa-kulungan/news/07/05/23/pulisya-may-10-persons-of-interest-sa-up-sexual-assault-case/news/07/05/23/p43-m-worth-of-shabu-seized-in-clark-boc/business/07/05/23/philippines-first-gender-bond-launched