Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Ara Mina, kasal na ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 01 2021 09:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kasal na ang aktres na si Ara Mina. Ikinasal si Ara at ang negosyanteng si Dave Almarinez noong June 30 sa Baguio City. Nitong Enero lang nag-propose ng kasal si Dave sa aktres. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: multimedia multimedia video NXT NXT DAILY Ara Mina Dave Almarimez kasal wedding /spotlight/07/02/21/explainer-what-is-phreatomagmatic-eruption/business/07/02/21/richard-branson-trip-to-space-rival-jeff-bezos/business/07/02/21/binance-crypto-exchange-scrutiny-uk/overseas/07/02/21/trudeau-urges-filipino-canadians-to-run-for-public-office/news/07/02/21/thousands-evacuated-in-laurel-town-as-taal-volcano-spews-ash