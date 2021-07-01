Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Ara Mina, kasal na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2021 09:07 PM

Kasal na ang aktres na si Ara Mina. Ikinasal si Ara at ang negosyanteng si Dave Almarinez noong June 30 sa Baguio City. Nitong Enero lang nag-propose ng kasal si Dave sa aktres. 

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  multimedia   multimedia video   NXT   NXT DAILY   Ara Mina   Dave Almarimez   kasal   wedding  