Melai Cantiveros, nagkaroon ng health scare

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2023 05:47 PM

Ibinahagi ng komedyante at TV host na si Melai Cantiveros na nagkaroon siya ng health scare kamakailan lang. Kuwento ng host ng "Magandang Buhay", nagkaroon daw siya ng lumps o bukol sa kaniyang dibdib pero wala na ang mga ito ngayon. 

