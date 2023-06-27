Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Melai Cantiveros, nagkaroon ng health scare ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 27 2023 05:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ibinahagi ng komedyante at TV host na si Melai Cantiveros na nagkaroon siya ng health scare kamakailan lang. Kuwento ng host ng "Magandang Buhay", nagkaroon daw siya ng lumps o bukol sa kaniyang dibdib pero wala na ang mga ito ngayon. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: health scare lumps dibdib breast area Melai Cantiveros Magandang Buhay /news/06/27/23/negros-oriental-gov-officials-oppose-barangay-poll-postponement/business/06/27/23/spains-bluefloat-energy-to-build-4-offshore-wind-farms/life/06/27/23/look-barbies-malibu-dreamhouse-is-back-on-airbnb/entertainment/06/27/23/watch-teaser-for-2nd-season-of-k-drama-dp/life/06/27/23/jurassic-plant-blooms-along-discovery-trail-of-masungi