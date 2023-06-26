Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Dimples Romana at Boyet Ahmee, nag-renewal of vows

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 26 2023 05:54 PM

Nag-renewal of vows ang aktres na si Dimples Romana at asawang si Boyet Ahmee sa "Magandang Buhay". Nagkataon din na kaka-celebrate lang nina Dimples at Boyet ng kanilang 20th anniversary bilang mag-asawa. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Dimples Romana   Boyet Ahmee   renewal of vows   vows   mag-asawa   asawa   Magandang Buhay  