MULTIMEDIA

Dimples Romana at Boyet Ahmee, nag-renewal of vows

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Nag-renewal of vows ang aktres na si Dimples Romana at asawang si Boyet Ahmee sa "Magandang Buhay". Nagkataon din na kaka-celebrate lang nina Dimples at Boyet ng kanilang 20th anniversary bilang mag-asawa.

Watch more News on iWantTFC