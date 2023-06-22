Home  >  Entertainment

Dolly de Leon, makakasama sa series ni Nicole Kidman

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2023 05:31 PM

Makakasama ng award-winning actress na si Nicole Kidman si Dolly de Leon sa bagong season ng Hulu series na "Nine Perfect Strangers". 

