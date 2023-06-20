Home  >  Entertainment

It's Showtime, mapapanood na sa GTV

Posted at Jun 20 2023

Simula sa July 1, mapapanood na sa GTV Channel ang Kapamilya noontime show na "It's Showtime". Ang GTV ay sister-channel ng GMA Channel 7. 

