Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA It's Showtime, mapapanood na sa GTV ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 20 2023 05:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Simula sa July 1, mapapanood na sa GTV Channel ang Kapamilya noontime show na "It's Showtime". Ang GTV ay sister-channel ng GMA Channel 7. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: It's Showtime GTV GMA TV5 Kapamilya ABS-CBN /sports/06/20/23/lakers-assistant-coach-handy-holds-hoops-clinic-for-police-cadets/entertainment/06/20/23/agency-says-difficult-to-confirm-park-seo-joon-dating-rumors-report/business/06/20/23/pal-inks-deal-with-airbus-for-purchase-of-9-a350-1000s/news/06/20/23/6-companies-32-individuals-face-abusive-collection-raps/news/06/20/23/seguridad-para-sa-fiba-sona-halalan-pinaghahandaan