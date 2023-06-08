Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA 'Alam' dance challenge ni Sarah Geronimo ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 08 2023 07:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sabayan nating humataw si Sarah Geronimo sa saliw ng kaniyang bagong dance track na "Alam". Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Alam dance sayaw Sarah Geronimo steps kanta song dance track pop /video/news/06/08/23/alert-level-3-itinaas-sa-bulkang-mayon/news/06/08/23/mayon-ripe-for-another-eruption-says-phivolcs-chief/entertainment/06/08/23/review-kulang-sa-beasts-ang-transformers-rise-of-the-beasts/sports/06/08/23/lebron-james-named-le-mans-honorary-starter/sports/06/08/23/basketball-up-burns-down-ue-in-filoil-ecooil-preseason-cup