Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

'Fly Me to the Moon' nina Jhong at Baby Sarina

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2023 05:25 PM

Kinagiliwan ng netizens ang video nina Jhong Hilario at Baby Sarina na kumakanta ng Frank Sinatra classic na 'Fly Me to the Moon'. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Fly Me to the Moon   Jhong Hilario   Sarina   baby   kanta   song   jamming  