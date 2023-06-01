Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA 'Fly Me to the Moon' nina Jhong at Baby Sarina ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 01 2023 05:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kinagiliwan ng netizens ang video nina Jhong Hilario at Baby Sarina na kumakanta ng Frank Sinatra classic na 'Fly Me to the Moon'. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Fly Me to the Moon Jhong Hilario Sarina baby kanta song jamming /sports/06/01/23/pfl-amid-lost-lives-and-sleepless-nights-cebu-fc-gave-it-all/life/06/01/23/michelle-dee-on-being-paired-with-celeb-friends-i-have-nothing-against-it/spotlight/06/01/23/pride-month-pride-merch-how-to-go-beyond-rainbow-capitalism/business/06/01/23/indonesian-billionaire-donates-over-p41-m-to-ph-govt/business/06/01/23/alokasyon-ng-tubig-mula-angat-babawasan-sa-hunyo-16