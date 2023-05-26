MULTIMEDIA

Sarah Geronimo at John Lloyd Cruz, may reunion project?

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

May reunion project nga ba sina Sarah Geronimo at John Lloyd Cruz? 'Yan ang tanong ng fans matapos mag-post ni Sarah sa Instagram ng retrato nila ni John Lloyd. Napansin kasi nila ang video camera at orasan na emojis na inilagay ni Sarah sa caption.

Watch more News on iWantTFC