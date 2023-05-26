Home  >  Entertainment

Sarah Geronimo at John Lloyd Cruz, may reunion project?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2023 06:15 PM

May reunion project nga ba sina Sarah Geronimo at John Lloyd Cruz? 'Yan ang tanong ng fans matapos mag-post ni Sarah sa Instagram ng retrato nila ni John Lloyd. Napansin kasi nila ang video camera at orasan na emojis na inilagay ni Sarah sa caption. 

