Zeus Collins ng Hashtags, engaged na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2022 07:43 PM

Engaged na sa kaniyang girlfriend ang Hashtags member na si Zeus Collins. Nag-propose si Zeus sa girlfriend na si Pauline Redondo noong weekend sa ginanap na Star Magic All Star Games. 

