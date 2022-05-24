Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Zeus Collins ng Hashtags, engaged na ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2022 07:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Engaged na sa kaniyang girlfriend ang Hashtags member na si Zeus Collins. Nag-propose si Zeus sa girlfriend na si Pauline Redondo noong weekend sa ginanap na Star Magic All Star Games. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Zeus Collins Pauline Redondo Hashtags wedding proposal propose engaged engagement /news/05/24/22/drilon-dismisses-impact-of-super-majority-in-senate/news/05/24/22/14-turista-2-crew-ng-yate-na-bumisita-sa-tubbataha-nagpositibo-sa-covid/news/05/24/22/usc-grad-tops-may-2022-chemical-engineer-board-exam/entertainment/05/24/22/showtime-hosts-raise-p200k-to-help-odette-survivor/overseas/05/24/22/quad-nations-warn-against-change-by-force-with-eyes-on-china