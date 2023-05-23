Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Kathryn Bernardo, nominado sa Seoul International Drama Awards ABS-CBN News Posted at May 23 2023 05:29 PM | Updated as of May 23 2023 06:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nominado ang aktres at Kapamilya star na si Kathryn Bernardo sa Seoul International Drama Awards. Isa si Kathryn sa mga nominado para sa parangal bilang "Outstanding Asian Star". Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Kathryn Bernardo nominado nominee Seoul International Drama Awards Outstanding Asian Star /business/05/23/23/legalizing-motorcycle-taxis-eyed-after-4-year-pilot-study/entertainment/05/23/23/mutya-orquia-gets-to-try-hosting/sports/05/23/23/football-azkals-development-team-withdraws-from-pfl/life/05/23/23/samantha-bernardo-fiance-in-filipino-themed-shoot/news/05/23/23/congress-urged-to-review-marawi-compensation-law