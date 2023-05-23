Home  >  Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo, nominado sa Seoul International Drama Awards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 23 2023 05:29 PM | Updated as of May 23 2023 06:16 PM

Nominado ang aktres at Kapamilya star na si Kathryn Bernardo sa Seoul International Drama Awards. Isa si Kathryn sa mga nominado para sa parangal bilang "Outstanding Asian Star". 

