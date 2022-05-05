Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Kasong acts of lasciviousness laban kay Tony Labrusca, ibinasura ng korte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2022 08:48 PM

Na-dismiss na sa korte ang kasong acts of lasciviousness laban sa aktor na si Tony Labrusca. Excited na rin ang aktor sa upcoming project niyang "Breathe Again" kasama si Ariella Arida. 

