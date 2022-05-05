Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Kasong acts of lasciviousness laban kay Tony Labrusca, ibinasura ng korte ABS-CBN News Posted at May 05 2022 08:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Na-dismiss na sa korte ang kasong acts of lasciviousness laban sa aktor na si Tony Labrusca. Excited na rin ang aktor sa upcoming project niyang "Breathe Again" kasama si Ariella Arida. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Tony Labrusca Breathe Again acts of lasciviousness kaso reklamo Ariella Arida dismissed /spotlight/05/05/22/fact-check-hindi-totoong-dinaya-ni-vp-leni-robredo-si-bongbong-marcos-noong-2016/sports/05/05/22/uaap-volleyball-up-sweeps-ue-to-start-campaign/business/05/05/22/bank-of-england-hikes-rate-to-13-year-peak-as-inflation-soars/news/05/05/22/iglesia-ni-cristo-endorses-joy-belmonte-for-qc-mayor/business/05/05/22/top-oil-producers-agree-on-modest-supply-boost