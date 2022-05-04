Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Alyssa Valdez, binalikan ang experience sa PBB House ABS-CBN News Posted at May 04 2022 07:49 PM | Updated as of May 04 2022 07:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hindi na tutuloy sa latest season ng Pinoy Big Brother ang volleyball star na si Alyssa Valdez. Ito ay matapos iwan ni Alyssa ang kaniyang slot bilang Top 2 ng celebrity edition para maglaro sa SEA Games ngayong Mayo. Nagpasalamat din si Alyssa kay Kuya sa pagkakataong ibinigay sa kaniya para maging PBB housemate. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: PBB PBB Celebrity Edition Alyssa Valdez Kuya Big Brother SEA Games Top 2 housemate /spotlight/05/04/22/fact-check-di-peke-ang-dami-ng-tao-sa-leni-kiko-rally-sa-pampanga/life/05/04/22/shopping-shorts-55-and-summer-sale-events/news/05/04/22/doh-tiniyak-ligtas-ang-polling-precincts/video/news/05/04/22/inc-inendorso-ang-uniteam-mga-grupo-ng-pari-suportado-ang-leni-kiko-tandem/news/05/04/22/what-ka-leody-has-achieved-ahead-of-the-may-9-polls