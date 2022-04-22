Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

PIE channel, mapapanood na simula sa Mayo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2022 07:28 PM

Mapapanood na simula sa Mayo ang pinakabagong realtime at multi-screen interactive channel na PIE o Pinoy Interactive Entertainment channel. Ito ang bunga ng collaboration sa pagitan ng ABS-CBN, GLobe, KROMA Entertainment, 917Ventures, at BEAM TV. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  PIE   PIE channel   Pinoy Interactive Entertainment   Globe   ABS-CBN   BEAM TV   KROMA   917Ventures   digital TV box   digibox  