MULTIMEDIA PIE channel, mapapanood na simula sa Mayo ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 22 2022 07:28 PM Mapapanood na simula sa Mayo ang pinakabagong realtime at multi-screen interactive channel na PIE o Pinoy Interactive Entertainment channel. Ito ang bunga ng collaboration sa pagitan ng ABS-CBN, GLobe, KROMA Entertainment, 917Ventures, at BEAM TV.