Andrea Brillantes at Ricci Rivero, in a relationship na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2022 09:24 PM

It's official! In a relationship na ang aktres na si Andrea Brillantes at ang college basketball star na si Ricci Rivero. Suportado naman ng onscreen partner ni Andrea na si Seth Fedelin ang relasyon ng aktres at ni Ricci. 

