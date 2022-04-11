Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Andrea Brillantes at Ricci Rivero, in a relationship na ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 11 2022 09:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber It's official! In a relationship na ang aktres na si Andrea Brillantes at ang college basketball star na si Ricci Rivero. Suportado naman ng onscreen partner ni Andrea na si Seth Fedelin ang relasyon ng aktres at ni Ricci. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Ricci Rivero Andrea Brillantes girlfriend boyfriend in a relationship Seth Fedelin /news/04/12/22/barangay-sa-davao-de-oro-nasa-state-of-emergency-dahil-sa-diarrhea-outbreak/news/04/12/22/barmm-residents-need-to-get-vaxxed-to-enter-mosques-ao/entertainment/04/12/22/probinsyano-breaks-record-for-2nd-straight-episode/news/04/12/22/tropical-depression-agaton-reaches-samar-town/news/04/12/22/pacquiaos-pabahay-form-a-hit-among-locals-in-zamboanga-del-norte