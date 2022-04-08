Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Pinay grand winner ng "The Voice Kids UK", bukas na magka-career sa Pilipinas ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 08 2022 07:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nasa bansa ngayon ang Pinay teenager na nagkampeon sa "The Voice Kids UK 2020". Siya si Justine Afante at bukas siya sa posibilidad na magkaroon din ng singing career dito sa Pilipinas. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Justine Afante winner grand winner champion The Voice Kids UK /news/04/11/22/pagasa-agaton-weakens-to-make-landfall-over-leytes-eastern-coast/sports/04/11/22/mpl-season-9-after-pre-playoff-woes-echo-to-hard-reset/news/04/11/22/marcos-jr-camp-claims-support-from-new-batch-of-governors/overseas/04/10/22/china-embassy-features-elon-musk-during-space-event/overseas/04/10/22/soldiers-from-14-nations-to-take-part-in-indonesian-us-war-games