Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Pinay grand winner ng "The Voice Kids UK", bukas na magka-career sa Pilipinas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 08 2022 07:46 PM

Nasa bansa ngayon ang Pinay teenager na nagkampeon sa "The Voice Kids UK 2020". Siya si Justine Afante at bukas siya sa posibilidad na magkaroon din ng singing career dito sa Pilipinas. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC


 

Read More:  Justine Afante   winner   grand winner   champion   The Voice Kids UK  