MULTIMEDIA

Pinay na K-pop trainee

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 14 2022 10:50 PM

Nagte-training ngayon para maging K-pop star ang Star Magic Circle Batch 18 member na si Chantal Videla o Chanty.

Trainee si Chantal ng MLD Entertainment, na agency din ng all-girl K-pop group na MOMOLAND.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Read More:
Chantal Videla
Chanty
K-pop trainee
MLD Entertainment
MOMOLAND
Star Magic Circle Batch 18