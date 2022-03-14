Home  >  Entertainment

Pinay na K-pop trainee

Posted at Mar 14 2022 10:50 PM

Nagte-training ngayon para maging K-pop star ang Star Magic Circle Batch 18 member na si Chantal Videla o Chanty. Trainee si Chantal ng MLD Entertainment, na agency din ng all-girl K-pop group na MOMOLAND. 

