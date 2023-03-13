MULTIMEDIA
BTS, 'most streamed male act' sa Spotify
May bagong milestone ang K-pop supergroup na BTS. Ayon sa Guinness World Records, umabot na sa mahigit 31,960,000,000 ang streams ng mga kanta ng BTS sa digital music service na Spotify.
April 2021 pa hawak ng BTS ang Guinness record bilang "most streamed male act" sa sikat na streaming site.
