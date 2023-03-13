Home  >  Entertainment

BTS, 'most streamed male act' sa Spotify

Posted at Mar 13 2023 10:47 PM

May bagong milestone ang K-pop supergroup na BTS. Ayon sa Guinness World Records, umabot na sa mahigit 31,960,000,000 ang streams ng mga kanta ng BTS sa digital music service na Spotify. 

April 2021 pa hawak ng BTS ang Guinness record bilang "most streamed male act" sa sikat na streaming site. 

 

