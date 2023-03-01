Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano, ipinagdiwang ang 2nd month ni Baby Isabella Rose ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 01 2023 06:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Two month old na ang unica hija nina Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano na si Baby Isabella Rose. At para i-celebrate ang okasyon, masayang ibinahagi ng mag-asawa sa social media ang latest pictures ni Baby Rosie. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Isabella Rose Peanut Baby Rosie Jessy Mendiola Luis Manzano baby 2nd month anak /business/03/01/23/house-oks-bill-seeking-to-expand-oda-portfolio/sports/03/01/23/uaap-la-salle-zobel-ends-campaign-by-routing-ateneo/business/03/01/23/marcos-eyes-urban-farming-to-address-high-food-prices/business/03/01/23/bill-on-vat-refund-for-tourists-approved-on-2nd-reading/life/03/01/23/travel-shorts-miles-giveaway-free-flights-and-more