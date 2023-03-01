MULTIMEDIA

Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano, ipinagdiwang ang 2nd month ni Baby Isabella Rose

ABS-CBN News

Two month old na ang unica hija nina Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano na si Baby Isabella Rose. At para i-celebrate ang okasyon, masayang ibinahagi ng mag-asawa sa social media ang latest pictures ni Baby Rosie.

