Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano, ipinagdiwang ang 2nd month ni Baby Isabella Rose

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 01 2023 06:30 PM

Two month old na ang unica hija nina Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano na si Baby Isabella Rose. At para i-celebrate ang okasyon, masayang ibinahagi ng mag-asawa sa social media ang latest pictures ni Baby Rosie. 

