Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Erich Gonzales, ikakasal na? ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 21 2022 09:57 PM Ikakasal na ba ang aktres na si Erich Gonzales? 'Yan ang tanong ng fans matapos lumabas sa social media ang wedding banns ng aktres at ng kaniyang non-showbiz boyfriend. Watch more on iWantTFC