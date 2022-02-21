Home  >  Entertainment

Erich Gonzales, ikakasal na?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2022 09:57 PM

Ikakasal na ba ang aktres na si Erich Gonzales? 'Yan ang tanong ng fans matapos lumabas sa social media ang wedding banns ng aktres at ng kaniyang non-showbiz boyfriend. 

