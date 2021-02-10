Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Digital concert ni Regine Velasquez, postponed ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 10 2021 06:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Postponed ang digital concert ni Regine Velasquez na gaganapin sana ngayong Valentine's Day. Ayon sa organizers, kailangang muna mag-quarantine ni Regine matapos siyang ma-expose sa tao na nagpositibo sa COVID-19. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: NXT NXT Daily Regine Velasquez digital concert Freedom quarantine isolation COVID-19 contact postponed /sports/02/10/21/volleyball-exec-ph-players-shouldnt-suffer-because-of-natl-federation-squabbles/entertainment/02/10/21/lets-get-to-the-kinky-stuff-now-both-married-toni-and-alex-get-candid-about-sex-life-with-husbands/news/02/10/21/tesda-scholars-nakatanggap-ng-starter-tool-kits-para-sa-kanilang-kabuhayan/sports/02/10/21/2021-australian-open-dominant-thiem-races-into-third-round/business/02/10/21/group-launches-online-portal-to-boost-msme-resilience