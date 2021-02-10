Home  >  Entertainment

Digital concert ni Regine Velasquez, postponed

Posted at Feb 10 2021 06:42 PM

Postponed ang digital concert ni Regine Velasquez na gaganapin sana ngayong Valentine's Day. Ayon sa organizers, kailangang muna mag-quarantine ni Regine matapos siyang ma-expose sa tao na nagpositibo sa COVID-19. 

