Diether Ocampo, naaksidente sa sasakyan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2022 08:41 PM

Sugatan ang aktor na si Diether Ocampo matapos sumalpok sa isang garbage truck ang minamaneho niyang SUV sa Osmeña Highway, Makati City. Agad na isinugod sa ospital ang aktor pero wala pang impormasyon tungkol sa kaniyang kondisyon. 

