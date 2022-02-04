Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Diether Ocampo, naaksidente sa sasakyan ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2022 08:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sugatan ang aktor na si Diether Ocampo matapos sumalpok sa isang garbage truck ang minamaneho niyang SUV sa Osmeña Highway, Makati City. Agad na isinugod sa ospital ang aktor pero wala pang impormasyon tungkol sa kaniyang kondisyon. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: Diether Ocampo accident aksidente vehicular accident Osmeña Highway Makati sumalpok bumangga crash /news/02/04/22/ph-poll-ballots-expected-to-arrive-in-canada-by-april/news/02/04/22/trudeau-no-talks-with-anti-vaccine-mandate-protesters/entertainment/02/04/22/diether-ocampo-in-recovery-after-road-crash/entertainment/02/04/22/pinoy-kpop-world-champ-marks-lunar-new-year-on-ireland-tv/entertainment/02/04/22/look-lovi-poe-shares-first-glimpse-of-flower-of-evil