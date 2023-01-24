Home  >  Entertainment

Pilot episode ng 'Dirty Linen', trending

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2023 09:22 PM

Trending topic sa social media ang pilot episode ng Kapamilya primetime series na "Dirty Linen". Panalo naman ang isa sa cast ng serye na si Dolly de Leon bilang best supporting actress sa isang film festival sa Sweden. 

