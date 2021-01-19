Home  >  Entertainment

Janine Gutierrez, Kapamilya na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2021 08:00 PM

Certified Kapamilya na ang aktres na si Janine Gutierrez. Ito ay matapos pumirma ng kontrata sa ABS-CBN ang aktres. Ayon kay Janine, excited na siyang makatrabaho ang mga iniidolo niyang Kapamilya stars. 

