Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Janine Gutierrez, Kapamilya na ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 19 2021 08:00 PM

Certified Kapamilya na ang aktres na si Janine Gutierrez. Ito ay matapos pumirma ng kontrata sa ABS-CBN ang aktres. Ayon kay Janine, excited na siyang makatrabaho ang mga iniidolo niyang Kapamilya stars. Watch more in iWantTFC