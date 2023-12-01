MULTIMEDIA

Behind-the-scenes look at ABS-CBN's 2023 Christmas ID

ABS-CBN News

For decades, ABS-CBN has ushered in the Yuletide season with its annual Christmas ID.

Here, ABS-CBN shares its message to fellow Kapamilyas via a video of its various talents singing original Christmas-themed songs.

This year’s iteration, “Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento,” sees at least 30 vocalists, composed of ABS-CBN Christmas ID regulars and some first-timers.

While the Christmas ID has become part of the country’s tradition, it is not often than fans get to see what goes on behind the scenes of making the video.

Here are some candid moments of Kapamilyas during the shoot of the Christmas ID.

