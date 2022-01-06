MULTIMEDIA

REWIND: Celebrity couples who called it quits in 2021

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

While a handful of celebrities marked 2021 with happy hearts, some couples in showbiz made headlines after their controversial breakups, with most of them topping the trending topics on social media several times.

One of the most talked-about splits in the entertainment industry last year was the breakup of Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla. It was her father, Robin, who revealed the separation in a sit-down interview with Ogie Diaz.

The issue was dragged further when young actress AJ Raval confirmed that her "Nerisa" co-star Abrenica is courting her.

Abrenica then broke his silence, urging Padilla to admit she had cheated on him and revealing their supposed agreement not to make public details of their breakup.

In November, Padilla told her father that she and Abrenica are already okay but declined to further elaborate their current status.

“OK na po talaga, pa, promise. Ayoko nang mag-ano . . . Basta ang importante, OK kami sa mga bata,” she said.

Meanwhile, another hot topic on social media last year was the breakup of Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes after the actor wiped out all his photos with the actress on his Instagram account.

Reyes, later on, admitted that she and Contis have separated, and that the process had been "difficult" and "painful" in an interview with Boy Abunda.

“It was so difficult. It was so painful. Kung hindi malakas 'yung pananampalataya ko sa Panginoon, hindi ko alam kung saan ako pupulutin,” Reyes said.

A week after Reyes’ tell-all interview, Contis released a lengthy statement, admitting that a third party was involved but also clearing the name of his co-star Yen Santos.

Several netizens poked fun at Contis' explanation about going to Baguio with Santos as a friend. Reyes flew to New York with her two kids after the separation.

Here are the celebrity breakups that shook the fans and social media in 2021.

Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillette Reel and real-life couple Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillette, whose love story unfolded on the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), separated in January 2021. The former couple announced their breakup through a statement posted on Instagram. They would have celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in March 2021. Kiko Estrada and Devon Seron Actor Kiko Estrada put an end to speculations that he broke up with actress Devon Seron as he announced in April that he is single. The actor made the admission when his mother Cheska Diaz was asked live on "Magandang Buhay" about the state of her son's heart. They confirmed being together in January 2019. In March, actress Heaven Peralejo denied being involved in the rumored breakup of her “Bagong Umaga” co-star Estrada and Seron. Scottie Thompson and Pau Fajardo Relationship drama did not spare the sports scene after the trending breakup of Ginebra cager Scottie Thompson and his then fiance Pau Fajardo in June. This after several reports revealed that the athlete tied the knot with a different woman, which shocked their fans and other netizens. Fajardo later on confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram where she said she decided to move forward with her life after ending her eight-year relationship with the basketball player. Rabiya Mateo and Neil Salvacion The long-time boyfriend of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, Neil Salvacion, broke his silence in June, admitting that they have broken up amid persistent rumors about their relationship. In an Instagram story, Salvacion revealed that he and Mateo are not together anymore. Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla Action star Robin Padilla in July confirmed that his daughter Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica have separated in a vlog of talent manager and comedian Ogie Diaz. Rumors of the couple's separation started in February after Kylie shared cryptic posts on Instagram pertaining to relationships. Padilla and Abrenica got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin. AJ Raval and Axel Torres Showbiz newcomer AJ Raval revealed in August that she parted ways with Axel Torres, explaining that her sexy roles did not suit well with the actor. Raval also made headlines after her separation with Torres as she confirmed being pursued by Aljur Abrenica. LJ Reyes and Paolo Contis Actress LJ Reyes admitted in September that she and partner Paolo Contis have separated, and that the process had been "difficult" and "painful." In a virtual interview with Boy Abunda, Reyes was unable to hold back her tears as the Kapamilya TV host asked her about the separation. Lolit Solis, who manages Contis’ career, was first to claim through a social media post that the two have indeed separated and have outgrown their relationship. Reyes was in a 6-year relationship with Contis, with whom she has a 2-year-old daughter. Maggie Wilson and Victor Consunji Beauty queen and TV host Maggie Wilson separated from her husband of 11 years, Victor Consunji, they announced in September. Wilson and Consunji were married in December 2010, and have one son, 9-year-old Connor. The couple did not detail the reason behind the split, nor when they agreed on the decision. Heaven Peralejo and Kiko Estrada After deleting all her photos with Kiko Estrada on social media, Heaven Peralejo confirmed that she is now single in October. The actress made the revelation in her newest vlog as she did the "Drink or Spill" challenge with her friends. In late August, Peralejo and Estrada revealed being a couple, but only a week later drew fresh speculation when he appeared to sever their connection on social media. It was Estrada’s second breakup in 2021. Aby Maraño and Robert Bolick Volleyball star Aby Maraño was a trending topic on social media in October after her former beau NorthPort guard Robert Bolick posted a photo on Instagram with another woman. Maraño commented: "Solid naman ng vacation n'yo. Hindi ko alam may bago ka na?" in a post that Bolick has since deleted. Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich Cosplay celebrity Alodia Gosiengfiao in November broke her silence and confirmed that she has ended her relationship with vlogger Wil Dasovich. Gosiengfiao posted a short message on her Facebook page, confirming their breakup. Gosiengfiao and Dasovich first confirmed their relationship back in 2018. Bea Gomez and Kate Jagdon Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and her longtime partner Kate Jagdon have broken up. Jagdon made the confirmation in an Instagram Story she posted in November, saying this will be the last time she will address the issue. Back in August, Gomez said she and Jagdon “have been together for six years, going seven in a few months.” Janine Gutierrez and Rayver Cruz Janine Gutierrez and Rayver Cruz have broken up after four years together, a source close to the former couple confirmed with ABS-CBN News in November. “No third party was involved,” the source said. Neither Gutierrez nor Cruz has issued a statement on their breakup, as of writing.