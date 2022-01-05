Alex Gonzaga
While their marriage happened in November 2020, actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga only revealed having a simple wedding ceremony with Mikee Morada at their residence in Taytay, Rizal in January 2021.
Explaining why they did not divulge their wedding to the public right away, Gonzaga said: “It’s because we wanted to celebrate together as a family muna. Alam namin na may pandemic. We just wanted to keep it to ourselves for a little while to celebrate.
Rocco Nacino
Volleyball player Melissa Gohing gave her social media followers a glimpse of her military wedding with actor Rocco Nacino in January. In a video clip shared by Gohing, the couple showed glimpses of their preparation ahead of the ceremony as well as other scenes during the wedding itself which was held at the deck of a ship.
Miko Raval
Star Magic artist Miko Raval married his long-time girlfriend Kaira Dimatulac in February. The “Viral Scandal" actor exchanged I do's with Dimatulac, his college sweetheart, in a church wedding at Our Lady of Ephesus Chapel, Bella Rose Gardens in Silang, Cavite.
Gwen Zamora
Gwen Zamora and her partner, professional basketball player David John Semerad, tied the knot on February 13 in France. Zamora and Semerad got engaged in May 2019. They have a 1-year-old son, Cooper John.
Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano in April revealed that they are already married through a 5-minute video posted on her YouTube channel, as well as a post on her Instagram page. The celebrity couple exchanged "I do's" at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas
Empress Schuck
Empress Schuck tied the knot with her fiancé, Vino Guingona, at Hillcreek Gardens in Tagaytay in March. Schuck and Guingona got engaged on the fifth birthday of their daughter, Athalia, last September.
Sam Pinto
Sam Pinto and basketball player Anthony Semerad tied the knot in a civil ceremony last March. Pinto said the “very small civil wedding” on March 8 will be followed by a “semi-bigger wedding.”
Dionne Monsanto
Dionne Monsanto tied the knot with her fiancé Ryan Stalder in Switzerland in March. Monsanto announced her retirement from show business in February, saying she will be going to Switzerland to be with Stalder. Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018 but have known each other since 2007.
Dion Ignacio
Dion Ignacio married his longtime-girlfriend Aileen Sison, with whom he has a child, the couple announced in April. Ignacio and Sison, a former flight attendant and business owner, have a daughter, Dylanne Jailee.
Melissa Ricks
Melissa Ricks tied the knot with her fiancé Michael Macatangay in California in May. Ricks got engaged to Macatangay in August last year. The two were very emotional during the ceremony itself especially when they were saying their vows.
Bianca King
Bianca King tied the knot with Ralph Wintle in Sydney, the actress revealed on Instagram. King shared a photo of her with Wintle with a short caption — “Married in our living room” — but did not say more. Ralph is the brother of Ben Wintle, the husband of actress Iza Calzado.
Ara Mina
Actress Ara Mina and businessman Dave Almarinez got married in Baguio City last June. The two exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony at Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges, with close friends and family in attendance. The couple got engaged in January this year.
Rachel Peters
Marking their 7th anniversary as a couple, former Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters and Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte married in a civil ceremony, the beauty queen shared in July.
Peters revealed the good news through a photo of her in a wedding gown and Villafuerte in a suit while standing inside the Supreme Court.
Yam Concepcion
Yam Concepcion tied the knot with her long time non-showbiz boyfriend Miguel Cuunjieng last July. The couple exchanged 'I do's' in an intimate civil ceremony attended by family members and close friends held in New York. In June, Concepcion surprised her fans with an announcement that she and Cuunjieng were already engaged.
Angel Locsin
“Simple pero rock.” This was how actress Angel Locsin and her husband Neil Arce described their intimate civil wedding ceremony in July that came as a surprise to their family, friends and fans. The couple shared a glimpse of the ceremony that took place at the Taguig City Hall and was presided over by Mayor Lino Cayetano.
The couple kept their civil wedding plan a secret to their family until the day before the ceremony.
Juliana Palermo
Former actress Juliana Palermo and her American partner Joel Crabtree tied the knot in Cancun, Mexico in August. Palermo shared photos of the beach wedding, which was held at Hotel Riu Dunamar on August 27. Palermo, 36, and Crabtree, 39, have been together since mid-2019.
Mark Herras
Mark Herras married his fiancée Nicole Donesa, he announced on his Instagram page in September. In their vlog, the couple revealed that they had a civil wedding ceremony last Sept. 8, officiated by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.
The two said they are still planning to hold a church wedding where more people could join them and celebrate their love for each other.
JC de Vera
Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz have exchanged wedding vows anew in September, this time in church, three years after they first wed in a civil ceremony. De Vera and Cruz, who have a 3-year-old daughter Lana Athena, had planned to wed in church in 2020. The date, however, was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Kris Bernal
After a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, actress Kris Bernal finally married long-time partner Perry Choi in a church wedding last September. The couple live-streamed the event on Bernal’s YouTube channel, flaunting the church filled with sunflowers.
The actress was supposed to marry Choi last June 5 but was cancelled due to a spike of coronavirus cases in the country.
Nikko Natividad
Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and Hashtags member Nikko Natividad tied the knot with his girlfriend Cielo Eusebio in Nasugbu, Batangas in October. Among those in attendance were Natividad’s fellow Hashtags members Zeus Collins, Ronnie Alonte, Wilbert Ross, Jimboy Martin, Kid Yambao and McCoy de Leon.
Tristan Ramirez
Tristan Ramirez, one of the members of BoybandPH, married his fiancée IA dela Cruz in October. The two exchanged vows at an Iglesia ni Cristo church in Cubao, Quezon City.
Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez
Actress Carla Abellena and her long-time boyfriend actor Tom Rodriguez are now married. The actress looked radiant in her wedding dress as she walked down the aisle, based on the photos uploaded by Pat Dy. Abellana and Rodriguez announced their engagement just last March though the actor popped the question in October last year.
Josh Colet
Actor Josh Colet and former MYX VJ Dani Mortel are now husband and wife, they announced in October. On Instagram, Colet shared photos of their wedding ceremony, including one that shows him planting a kiss on Mortel’s shoulder. Colet and Mortel, who got engaged in July, have been a couple for over two years.
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay
Actor Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan last November. Ramsay and Adarna exchanged their “I do's” at Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas in Bagac, Bataan.
Adarna was a stunning bride in her intricate white wedding gown made by Marc Rancy, while Ramsay looked debonaire in his Bianca Cordero suit.
Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado
After being a couple for seven years, a new chapter begins for Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo as they finally tied the knot in November. Mercado and Trillo took to Instagram to share some snaps of their intimate wedding, where the actress wore a Vania Romoff wedding suit while the actor looked dapper in his Edwin Tan white suit.
Ritz Azul
Actress Ritz Azul was a glowing bride as she finally walked down the aisle in Baguio City. Azul married her non-showbiz boyfriend Allan Guy after being engaged for over a year. Guy is her first and last boyfriend.
They exchanged vows for a second time, this time at the beach, in a ceremony on December 11 in Palawan.
Trina Legaspi
Former child star Trina Legaspi, more popularly known as Hopia during her “Goin’ Bulilit” days, tied the knot with fiancé Ryan Jarina in November. Present at the wedding ceremony were Liza Soberano and Michelle Vito, who both served as bridesmaids.