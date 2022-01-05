MULTIMEDIA

REWIND: Celebrities push through with weddings in 2021 amid pandemic

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

As the end of the pandemic appeared to be nowhere in sight yet, many celebrities have decided to ring wedding bells in 2021 after postponing their planned union in 2020 in the hopes of having a safer environment.

Implementing safety precautions and inviting only a limited number of guests, some entertainment personalities opened new chapters of their lives when they tied the knot in 2021, including the low-key weddings of Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola and Angel Locsin and Neil Arce.

In April, Manzano and Mendiola surprised the public when they announced their union almost two months after the event itself. They got married in February in a civil wedding rites.

Mendiola made the confirmation through a 5-minute video posted on her Youtube channel, as well as a post on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Locsin and Arce also quietly exchanged I do's last year, after series of delays brought about by the pandemic.

The newlyweds shared a glimpse of the ceremony that took place at the Taguig City Hall in July and was attended by only seven persons.

Capping the year full of weddings in showbiz was the marriage ceremony of Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna in Bataan last November.

The wedding happened just nine months after confirming their relationship to the public. In March, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship, Ramsay proposed to Adarna.

Here are the other celebrities who have walked down the aisle, both in elaborate and intimate ceremonies, in 2021 –-- celebrating love despite several lockdowns, restrictions, and fear due to the ongoing health crisis.